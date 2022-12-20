One of the Greenville Independent School District’s school buses was destroyed after being intentionally set on fire early this school year, district officials said.
GISD acknowledged that shortly after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18 a bus was set on fire at the district’s bus barn. The Greenville Fire Department began its investigation shortly after the flames were extinguished, and suspects were identified the same day.
“[The suspects] were GISD students, and we took immediate disciplinary action,” GISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said.
The "disciplinary action" brings to mind insight offered by GISD Police Chief Oscar Serrato at the beginning of the school year.
“My philosophy is that we’re here to help [students] learn, and guide them in making good decisions,” he said. “Once students make a really bad choice … the investigation begins, suspects are interviewed, arrests occur, and the consequences become real.
"This can range from expulsion, suspension or spending the rest of their time as a student in GAEP," he continued. "Depending on the circumstances, it can even mean jail time and steep fines.”
In terms of cost, news diesel buses have generally been costing Texas school districts between about $110,000 and around $125,250 this school year. For reference, when GISD purchased a bus in December 2021, the district paid $113,760.
