Tuesday, the Greenville ISD School Board plans to revisit the possibility of bolstering security at Greenville High School by adding metal detectors — both walk-throughs and hand wands.
When the trustees considered the matter at their previous regular meeting, GISD Chief of Police Ramon Rodriguez initially presented the idea of having metal detectors implemented at all nine of the district’s campuses (with an estimated price tag of $120,000-$150,000).
However, as members of the school board continued to discuss the possibility, more than one of them brought up the multiple portable buildings at Greenville Middle School and how impractical and/or ineffective metal detectors could be on that campus.
Some then pointed out that the elementary schools are mostly single, self-contained buildings and therefore metal detectors may not be necessary in their cases, so the discussion quickly focused on how implementing metal detectors could look at just the high school.
Even if only implemented at the high school, the question raised several logistical concerns among the trustees — seeing as the campus has about 75 doors that open to the outside.
GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe then explained that procedures would need to be put in place and that staff would need to be trained on how to use the detectors and control student traffic through those points, which led to concerns about excessively delaying students when entering or re-entering the building.
“I know that at the airport, you have to come two hours early to be detected, but we can’t expect the students to have to do all that every day,” said Trustee Anne Haynes.
In addition to concerns over slowing the flow of traffic on campus too much, Trustee Bonnie-Jean Stewart pointed out that procedures would have to be well mapped out for people with medical devices like pacemakers and artificial joints, and that there would have to be both male and female inspectors at every checkpoint.
After the discussion at the last school board meeting, Boothe recommended getting more information together and doing more planning on how to effectively implement metal detectors at the high school, if approved by the board.
