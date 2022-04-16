A pair of candidates attempting to unseat two incumbent members of the Greenville ISD school board stated their opposition Thursday night to the district’s proposed $169.4 million bond issue, which goes to referendum on May 7.
Former City Councilman Cedric Dean, who is vying to unseat Anne Haynes in Place 1, and Colleen McDonald, who is running against incumbent Bonnie-Jean Stewart and Gary Sickels for Place 3, spoke in opposition to the bond issue. Dean and McDonald appeared at the Hunt County Liberty Forum at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library. The other three candidates did not attend.
The school board unanimously called for the bond election in earlier this year. They are asking voters to support:
• Replacement of 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new middle school with a 1,400 student capacity.
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students.
• High school interior renovations to create additional learning spaces that encourage collaboration. The main building at GHS is 40 years old.
• An agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock. There is currently not an ag facility.
• Transportation services facility.
Bond supporters say the improvements are necessary to increase capacity and modernize aging structures. The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the bond issue, saying it would be an investment to ensure the economic vitality of Greenville.
Dean and McDonald, however, said the school district should focus on what’s happening inside the walls of its current schools before embarking on a massive rebuilding and renovation project.
McDonald, a special education teacher at Quinlan, said she believes the district should focus on the educational culture within the current schools. She gave an analogy that involved a house and a home.
“You can have a beautiful house and very unhappy people in that house; they’re a very dysfunctional home. But you can have a small house and a very functional home. I think right now we need to work on the home; we need to work on what’s happening inside the four walls of our schools and get our kids on the right track.”
Dean said he believes the district should take better care of the facilities it already has before building new ones.
“We’re asking for a bond to build new buildings after neglecting the buildings we’ve had forever. I don’t understand the math on why we keep neglecting something that’s owned by the school district,” he reasoned. “No different from the city. You have a bunch of city buildings that the city owned, but they’ll put money toward something else.”
McDonald said she believes the district must do better in addressing what she sees as academic weaknesses among too many students. Dean said he wants to see more emphasis placed on improving student behavior and how they dress and present themselves.
“What they allow kids to where to school these days is unacceptable and inappropriate.” said Dean.
Both candidates stressed the importance of parental involvement and input from teachers.
On a separate matter, the candidates were asked about their views on critical race theory and its place in public schools.
At its core, critical race theory suggests that race is a social construct and that racism is more than an attitude held by individuals. Rather, it is something embedded in governmental and economic systems and policies. Critical race theory, a hot-button political issue, generally is not taught in public K-12 schools. Some believe the point of it is to erase today’s understanding of American history and replace it with a version that seeks to vilify the country.
Said Dean: “I have no issue with it. We should have a conversation about it and understand there are two paradigms that you’re looking at.” He later added that he does not believe things should be removed from history. “You just add to it because there is another side of history.” African-Americans may have a far different perspective on the nation’s history than whites, he noted.
McDonald said her understanding of critical race theory is that it primarily is examined at the college-level. Still, she said, “I think we need to understand how other people feel and how other people perceive. … Other people’s perceptions are critical on how people function in the world, so we need to understand different people’s perspectives.”
