The weeks of concerns over the coronavirus, social distancing and toilet paper hoarding have possibly left many people wondering how they’re “gonna get out of this one.”
Well, for those who will forever hear those words spoken in their heads in the voice of Waylon Jennings, Bo Duke himself, John Schneider, will be performing at the Texan Theater in Greenville this Saturday.
Schneider’s show will include both music and stories, and the Texan assures that precautions will be taken to help fans stay safe.
“We will keep our distance,” it says on the Texan’s etix page for the concert. “Conversation from the stage. Very interactive experience while staying safe.
“Everyone will get an autographed photo of John,” the Texan adds in the post. “Come enjoy an intimate show with social distancing.”
For the price of $98.99, each ticket will include a multi-course dinner, table service and drinks from the bar.
While Schneider is best known from the TV series, “The Dukes of Hazzard,” he has also had a successful music career with nine studio albums, a greatest hits package, and 18 singles.
As an actor, he appeared in more than 79 TV programs, as well as 42 movies. He was also a contestant on the 2018 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” and currently plays the role of Jim Cryer in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots.”
Schneider has also done some humanitarian work. In 1982, John Schneider co-founded the Children’s Miracle Network with Marie Osmond to help children suffering from a wide range of health issues.
In 1995, he founded FaithWorks Productions, a production company that puts out family-oriented videos and recordings.
Schneider’s show will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Texan Theater at 2712 Lee St. in Greenville. Tickets can be purchased at the theater’s box office or online from etix.com
