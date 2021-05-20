There was time Wednesday to pay tribute to the individuals who help save lives in Hunt County every day.
As part of the observance of EMS Week, Hunt County American Medical Response and the Hunt Regional Medical Center hosted an appreciation luncheon Wednesday on behalf of all local first responders, along with the crews who participated in three major rescues, all of whom received certificates of appreciation for their efforts.
• On January 21, Hunt County EMS and the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the case of James Pence, with CPR in progress. Pence was transported to the Commerce emergency room where he was defibrillated six times in attempts to restore his heart to normal rhythm. He later received a cardiac catheterization at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Pence, a multi-media artist, brought two buckets of polished rocks he had created in the months since and asks the first responders in attendance to each take one with them as a reminder of just how valuable their work is.
Pence explained that each of the rocks takes weeks to complete.
“Take them as a reminder, that you help people finish,” Pence said. “You help people go on>
• In September 2020, personnel with the Hunt County EMS and the Celeste Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a 1-year-old boy who was the victim of drowning. Ty Brown was unresponsive and required intubation at the scene before being transported to Medical City Dallas. On Wednesday, Ty had to distracted by his parents from jumping on an inflatable bounce house to be on hand for the awarding ceremony. In turn, he received a bucket of toys provided by the EMS crews who had been checking on him since the rescue.
• On March 27, personnel from Hunt County EMS and the Quinlan and Tawakoni Fire Departments responded to a call of a man who was experiencing seizures and was transported to the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan. Thanks to the lifesaving procedures performed by all of those involved, Mikey Klein was able to make a full recovery.
“These are my heroes,” Klein said. “If they hadn’t been there for me, I wouldn’t be able to be here right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.