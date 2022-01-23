A Greenville police officer was honored this week for going above and beyond the call of duty when he saved a local resident from a fire last month.
As it turns out, heroics are becoming another part of the job for Officer Richard Roberds, who has been with the department for about three years.
During a brief ceremony Thursday afternoon, Assistant Greenville Police Chief William Cole said he would be presenting Roberds with the department’s Life Saving Award after Roberds conducted “no less than a Superman performance.”
Cole presented a video of the night of Dec. 2, 2021, when a fire erupted at the Kingridge Apartments in Greenville.
Roberds arrived on the scene before units from the Greenville Fire Department to find smoke billowing out of the apartment units and several people standing outside.
“You can only imagine what it is like on the inside,” Cole said.
Upon learning one person was believed to be inside an apartment, Roberds rushed in and swiftly returned with the individual. The account was greeted by applause from the crowd gathered during Thursday’s ceremony.
Cole said such efforts by Roberds is not uncommon.
“This is actually his third Life Saving Award this year,” Cole said.
Greenville police Executive Secretary Haleigh Landers helped spread word of Roberds’ heroics.
“The act of courage was phenomenal and deserving of special recognition,” Landers said. “Traditionally the Life Saving award is given as soon as our Meritorious Conduct Board approves the submission. I do not know of another GPD officer who has been awarded three life saving awards”
Roberds is scheduled to receive a Life Saving medal at the department’s annual awards banquet this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.