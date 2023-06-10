Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church “The Bread House” will host a health fair on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the fair, guests will have opportunities have their blood pressure checked, and there will be representatives of various insurance companies and healthcare providers. The church is at 3809 Lee St. in Greenville.
Saturday, June 10 Church Bulletin
