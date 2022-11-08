The weather was perfect Saturday as multiple major events were conducted to honor of veterans, to commemorate the history of local aviation and to celebrate a Western swing legend.
The day began with the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade, one of the largest ever. Hundreds of vehicles, marching bands and equestrian entries paraded through downtown Greenville during the 30-minute event.
The veterans parade was one of several major events to take place in Greenville on Saturday.
Majors Field, Greenville’s municipal airport, hosted a fly-in event in recognition of the facility’s 80th anniversary. The Commemorative Air Force provided several antique warbird aircraft, an multiple smaller aircraft also were on display.
The eighth annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest filled downtown Greenville with western swing music with free concerts at the Farmers Market stage. The fiddle contest went on all day at the Texan Theater. More music filled the air at the Downtown Gazebo in performances hosted by the Texas Steel Guitar Association.
The day was capped off with the headliner concert at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, featuring Lee Roy Parnell, Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts and Brennan Leigh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.