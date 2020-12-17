Outside of the front door of Crockett Elementary School in Greenville stands a memorial dedicated to a beloved kindergarten teacher who died this past weekend.
Flowers, candy and toys were placed there during a Wednesday night candlelight vigil for Stella Gonzales.
Thursday morning, Toys For Tots Hunt County brought some comfort for Gonzales’ classroom and for all of the students at the school, by having Santa Claus make an appearance.
“We felt we had to give them some sense of normalcy after what happened,” said Teri Roundtree, County Coordinator with Toys For Tots.
Meanwhile, donations are being collected for Gonzales’ family. Her body was found Sunday morning on the north side of Municipal Reservoir No. 5, after a day-long search of the area after Gonzales’ husband David posted a plea on Facebook, noting his wife was missing, later indicating video showed her heading to the lake.
A cause of death has not been announced and no word on services had been published as of press time Thursday.
Crockett Elementary Secretary Ashley Rodriguez is reportedly collecting donations for the family, which may be made via Venmo: @Ashley-Rodriguez-410, CashApp: $arod2452, or PayPal: @AshleyRodriguez02.
Roundtree helped organize Thursday’s event, in which the children were invited to drop off their Christmas wish letters to Santa, who in turn presented them with a stuffed animal and a candy cane.
Roundtree said Toys For Tots Hunt County was able to provide the stuffed animals after it received recent major donations from the public.
“We were able to assist approximately 1,700 area children for Christmas this year,” she said.
