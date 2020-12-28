Lt. Perry D. Sandlin of the Greenville Police Department is retiring on Jan. 1, 2021, after 36 years of service.
Sandlin began with the police force in September 1984. He served as a patrolman until 1990 when he became the juvenile investigator.
Sandlin developed the city’s first juvenile curfew in 1993. When Texas Best Practices was instituted in the department, Sandlin worked to develop the juvenile policy, curfew policy and many other policies still in use today. He also was assigned to crime scene investigations while in CID.
When Sandlin was promoted to sergeant in 1996, he returned to patrol where he has served ever since. He also developed the FTO program still in use today.
Sandlin has taught segments of the Citizen’s Police Academy and Teen Police academy since its inception. He said he always enjoyed working and teaching the public about what it is the police do.
Sandlin has served as a tactical member since February 1987 and is the longest-serving member to date. He served in that capacity as a member, squad leader, team leader and ultimately became the emergency response team commander. He was instrumental in bringing about equipment changes to both divisions.
Sandlin has worked with all the city departments and divisions and agencies throughout Greenville.
He has done his job at getting drugs off the street as he was a part of the largest cocaine seizure of (160 kilos) and assisted in the prosecution of the two suspects at the federal courts. The street value of this seizure is $9 million.
Sandlin has received numerous commendations over his career. He has been named Officer of the Year by the City times two and by the Kiwanis Club. He has been named Employee of the Year, Employee of the Quarter by the city and by the CPAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.