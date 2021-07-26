The Salvation Army Service Center is planning to open its “new” office next month.
Two years ago, the agency closed its previous facility at 4601 King Street in Greenville, but has been operating in a limited capacity from an office at 4912 Lee Street, in the same building which includes the Senior Center Resources of Public Transit and the United Way of Hunt County.
In an announcement issued Friday morning Bernard Tolan, Director for The Salvation Army of Greenville, said services are in full swing again.
“Programs and community demands have changed over the years since we began work in Hunt County more than 70 years ago,” Tolan said.“Now that we’ve relocated, we are more than ready to continue with our assistance programs and ensure we meet the needs of those living in Hunt County.”
The announcement indicated the Salvation Army would continue serving Hunt County with financial assistance including rent and utilities, groceries, back-to-school supplies, toy assistance through the Angel Tree program, and more.
“Thank you for your faithful prayers and financial support of The Salvation Army and those that we serve,” Tolan said. “Being in this location will allow us to lower our expenses while enabling us to collaborate with the programs and services of the Center, which serves the senior population, and to better serve the residents throughout Hunt County. It will also allow us to partner with the United Way and other organizations.”
Donations can be made online at give.salvationarmytexas.org. Donations are also being accepted for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, pet food, baby diapers, and wet wipes.
Additional information about The Salvation Army in Greenville (Hunt County) is available by calling Tolan at 903-455-1875, or visiting the office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
