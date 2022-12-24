A long line of cars wound southbound along Stonewall Street in Greenville on the morning of Dec. 19, each pausing briefly in front of the Mendoza’s Party Rentals building.
Upon arrival, someone from the vehicle would either walk into the building or hand a volunteer a card, and a few moments later the volunteer would reappear, carrying a bag full of items and, every so often, something even bigger.
“That’s it, that’s the bike I wanted!” screamed a young boy from the back seat of one of the vehicles as the smiling volunteer loaded it into the trunk of the car.
The occasion was the distribution of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Susy Galvan Cba with Mendoza’s Party Rentals was overjoyed at being able to help the agency by hosting the giveaway, which assisted about 150 families with toys and other gifts.
“Everybody gets something,” she said, recalling one family in particular who was helped this time around.
“They are grandparents, taking care of their five grandchildren,” Cba said. “If not for the Salvation Army they would have had anything for them on Christmas morning.”
The Salvation Army of Hunt County received individual donations and contributions from businesses and through the Bell Ringer program to pay for the Angel Tree giveaway.
“L3Harris was one of our biggest donors,” Cba said.
