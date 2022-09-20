Shannon Teichmann, the new service center manager for the Salvation Army in Greenville, is hoping to restore the local agency to the level of local service it offered just a few years ago.
People shouldn’t expect the restoration to happen overnight though. “It might take a while,” Teichmann said.
Among the future projects eyed for Hunt County are a new homeless shelter, a health clinic and a thrift store, according to Teichmann.
After having spent about 15 years working in library services, Teichmann began the service center job during the summer.
“The jobs are pretty much the same, but the objectives are different,” Teichmann said.
One of those Salvation Army objectives has already been accomplished with the expansion of the agency’s advisory board in July. Other objectives involve launching the annual Angel Tree and Red Kettle/Bell Ringer programs for the Christmas season. Teichmann said she’ll need a hand with those holiday programs.
“Volunteers are going to have to help me,” she said.
The Salvation Army closed its corps office, which had been located at 4601 King St., in August 2019 and transitioned to a service center approach. The agency moved in the summer of 2021 to an office at 4912 Lee St. It is located in the same building as the Senior Center Resources of Public Transit and the United Way of Hunt County.
Although limited in scope when compared to a full corps office, the service center continues to help people in Hunt County with financial assistance, including rent and utilities, groceries, back-to-school supplies and more.
Another important Salvation Army service is getting close to returning. The agency’s food pantry will be opening soon in collaboration with the Hope For You organization at 515 County Road 1118. “I think they are close to being ready,” Teichmann said.
Additional information about The Salvation Army in Greenville/Hunt County is available by calling Teichmann at 903-455-1875, or through her email at Shannon.Teichmann@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.