Merchants in Greenville helped the city to another monthly record in collections of sales tax revenue.
The city is ahead in the amount of revenue collected last fiscal year as of March.
Greenville is receiving a sales tax payment of a little more than $856,000 this month, an 11.89% increase from the almost $765,000 collected in April 2022. The city received $569,000 in April 2021.
For the fiscal year so far, Greenville has taken in sales tax revenue of a little more than $3.89 million, a 1.4% increase from the $3.83 million collected through April 2022. Greenville had received a little more than $3 million through the same point two years ago and $2.75 million through April 2020.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, that supply the city’s general fund. Some of the city’s sales tax revenue goes to fund the 4A economic development corporation.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said that statewide, growth in sales tax revenue is significant but slowing. State sales tax revenue totaled $3.57 billion in March, 5.9 percent more than in March 2022.
The majority of March sales tax revenue is based on sales made in February and remitted to the agency in March.
“In line with our biennial revenue forecast, state sales tax collections resumed the recent trend of significant but slowing growth, with the gain compared with the previous year being the lowest since the end of pandemic restrictions two years ago,” Hegar said
. “Growth in tax receipts was evident across all major sectors, with the exception of retail trade, as consumers re-allocate budgets away from goods in favor of services as inflation continues to impact shoppers.”
