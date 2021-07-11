Greenville’s economy continues to surge at top speed, as the city recorded another big gain in sales tax rebate revenue this month, which includes receipts from the city’s first liquor store.
The city also saw a continued rise in the amount of revenue it collects for the year so far, according to a report issued by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The July sales tax rebate payment represents the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in May and reported to the Comptroller’s office in June.
Greenville’s first liquor store, Fossil Creek Liquor, opened in the Town South Shopping Center on May 14.
The city reported receiving $824,715.31 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 9.6 percent from the $752,179.80 received in July 2020, and also well above the $638,693.74 collected in July 2019.
For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $5.73 million, a rise of 18.73 percent from the $4.84 million taken in through July 2020. Greenville had collected $4.63 million through the same point in July 2019.
The future continues to look bright, with several new businesses recently opening, including the Super Bueno grocery at 2601 King Street and the Grubb’s Food For The Soul restaurant at 1514 Stonewall Street.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.