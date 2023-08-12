Michael Harper has always been a car guy. For much of his life he worked on the full-sized cars and trucks with motors and everything, but in his later years he’s taken a liking to much smaller vehicles with simpler power trains.
Harper, 73, from rural Greenville, collects pedal cars, the little metal cars that small children would push back and forth on pedals to drive.
He said he has about 200 pedal cars, ranging from newer reproductions to cars dating to the 1920s, and he displays a number of those cars in a store front he built in an old gas station at 103 Main Street in Wolfe City.
Passersby on Texas Highway 34 sometimes stop at the Exxon station or WC Grocery and walk to the windows of Harper’s building and gaze inside at the colorful cars placed neatly on display shelves or high on the wall in an area of his building that was a gas station decades ago.
The building looks like it could be a pedal car shop, but it’s more like a museum to Harper’s hobby, collecting and restoring these old toys.
“Sometimes if I’m up here and someone sees me, they’ll stop in and want to look around,” Harper said. “And you can look in the windows.”
Smaller and easier
Harper said he doesn’t remember riding pedal cars as a kid.
“We’ve got a picture of my older brother with one when we were kids, but my grandfather gave that to him, a used one at the time,” Harper said. “So we restaged that picture here one a few years ago, my brother stood beside a car that looked similar to that one. I don’t remember if he let me ride in it. I was real young with hair sticking straight up.”
It wasn’t until the 1980s that Harper developed an interest in pedal cars.
He picked up an antique car magazine and on the back was a feature about a pedal car.
“The car was detailed and they had just gotten so elaborate,” Harper said. “That got my interest so I started looking and I saw an ad in the Longview paper that said ‘Wanted: old metal pedal cars.’ That’s where it started and then I started looking more and more. That was in 1984 or 1985.
“They were easier to work on than a real-sized car. I kind of got out of that. I had old 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955 Chevrolet pickup trucks. Round Tops they called them. I was going to put one of my old trucks up here but I decided not to and sold it. I’m always piddling on something.”
He said his kids never played with pedal cars, but his grandkids did until they out grew them.
“‘Paw Paw, which ones can we play with?’ That’s what they used to ask,” he said. “My grandkids like the John Deere tractors because it was chain drive and it was easier to ride. Builders started doing chain drives back in the 1950s. Pedal cars are hard to pedal, you had to lean right and get some motion going or you were going backwards instead of forwards.”
Finding and fixing
Harper said he’s not really a historian about his hobby because he really likes restoring them and making them run again.
“There are so many other guys that can tell you a story all day long about the history of one car,” Harper said. “I still have to call them for answers because I forget.”
The fun for Harper is in the hunt and repairing them.
“The excitement of finding them, looking for them, buying them, the search,” he said. “It seems like everyone else enjoys them too. They get excited when they come in and see them. They say I remember this. I had one of these. I’m never around so I just know from hearsay and stuff but people seem to like it.”
Harper’s oldest pedal car dates to the 1920s or 1930s and his favorite from his collection isn’t at his Wolfe City shop.
He’s got some in the shop that still sport the rust from years outdoors and some that have been painstakingly restored. Others have been turned into crazy little machines sure to delight – or scare the dickens out of – most children.
For example, there’s the tiny pedal fire truck with a real, full-sized, police or fire siren dating from the 1950s or 1950s bolted to the hood. And the siren works.
Or there’s the pedal train that was once a copy of the beloved cartoon Thomas the Tank Engine, but now has undergone a conversion to steam punk craziness. It’s painted all black, there is a heavy, and sharp, propellor on the nose that fortunately doesn’t rotate.
Boiler tubes wrapped around some of the things sticking out the top, and a variety of chrome and bronze items attached to the side.
Harper said it’s rare to find pedal cars from before World War II because many patriotic families donated them to the many scrap metal drives and they were melted down to support the war effort.
“You find things in the weirdest places,” he said. “I’ve got one that came from an antique mall in Allen, Texas. bought 13 or 14 pedal cars at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this year. They have a toy show every year and I go there and search. Those two little Casey Jones pedal cars I found there.”
He said sometimes he comes across pedal cars that are rusted out and probably not restorable, but they still have value.
“These days you grab everything you can, even rusty because there may be some good parts on it that you can reuse,” Harper said. “It’s just the fun of it. I don’t hunt, I don’t fish, I’ve got guns. But I enjoy it.”
Harper’s display is at 103 Main St. in Wolfe City. He spends a lot of time maintaining his rental properties, but if he’s there and not in a hurry, he might give you a tour of his pedal car wonderland.
