More than 1,900 voters in Hunt County cast their ballots early for today’s Democratic and Republican Party runoffs.
Far more Republicans voted than Democrats, which makes a certain amount of sense since only the GOP runoff has a contested race for Hunt County Commissioner.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. The Herald-Banner will post election returns as they become available.
Early voting ended Friday. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash reported that 1,928 total early votes were submitted. Of those were 1,103 Republican ballots cast in person and 458 GOP votes by mail. There were 120 Democratic Party ballots submitted early in person and 151 ballots by mail.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The Hunt County Republican Party runoff election includes the contest for County Commissioner Precinct 2 between Randy Strait and David Monroe. There were no Democratic Party contestants during the March 1 primaries, so the winner of today’s GOP runoff will be the next commissioner.
There are also four races for Hunt County Republican Party precinct chairs on today’s ballot.
• The Republican Party contest for Texas Attorney General is between Ken Paxton and George W. Bush; the race for Commissioner of the General Land Office is between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; and the race for Railroad Commissioner is between Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.
• The Democratic Party runoff will decide the party’s nominations for Lieutenant Governor between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley; for Attorney General between Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski; and for Commissioner of the General Land Office between Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez.
Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
