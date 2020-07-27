A Royse City woman remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention, charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash Saturday night that killed Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall.
Megan E. Smith, 32, was believed to have been intoxicated when she drove the wrong way and caused the three-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Royse City.
Smith was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond Monday afternoon on the charge, a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was unknown as of press time whether Smith had retained an attorney, or whether she would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges.
A statement from the Royse City Police Department indicated the wreck occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 30 near FM 2642. Smith was reported to be driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the interstate and struck two vehicles, one of which was driven by Bridges. Bridges’ vehicle caught fire and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.
Smith was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
According to information from the Fifth District Court of Appeals, Bridges was elected to the court in 1996. He was born in Fort Worth in 1955 and served in the United States Army in 1973 and 1974. He worked at the General Electric Plant to put himself through school at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. After graduation, he worked as a Petroleum Landman along the Appalachian Mountain range and left his job as crew chief to attend Texas Tech School of Law.
After graduating from law school, he served as an assistant district attorney in Smith County and as the assistant district attorney in Upshur County. He served as Senior Disciplinary Counsel for the State Bar of Texas and when he left the State Bar, he was First Assistant in charge of litigation for the State Bar of Texas.
He had been Board Certified in criminal law since 1989 and Board Certified in criminal appellate law since 2011.
