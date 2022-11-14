Royse City police are investigating the death of a man who apparently was shot multiple times Sunday morning.
The shooting victim has been identified by police as 43-year-old Larry Deshaun Baker of Madisonville, Texas.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, at approximately 5:45 a.m., police responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, according to a police department press release. Officers arrived and observed a man lying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, according to police.
No arrest were immediately made, and the shooting remains under investigation Monday by the Royse City Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.