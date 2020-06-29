The Royse City Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind a fatal pedestrian/motor vehicle accident that occurred after the “Celebrating Freedom” fireworks show Saturday night.
A GoFundMe account has also been established to help cover funeral expenses for Trinity Powers, 12, who died in what the police department is calling “a tragic accident.”
The department issued a statement, indicating it was investigating a fatality accident involving the incident, that occurred after midnight on June 28 in the parking lot of the Royse City High School Football Stadium.
Powers was reported to be riding on a skateboard and was struck by a vehicle being driven by her father. The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Medical Hospital in Dallas where she was pronounced deceased.
The family attended the Celebrating Freedom event earlier in the night and had remained in the parking lot after the fireworks show. Powers and the family were from the Klondike area and were visiting with friends who live in Royse City.
“The investigation is ongoing by the Royse City Police Department Accident Investigation Unit,” according to the statement issued Sunday. “At this time, there is no evidence or indication that this was anything but a tragic accident.”
The GoFundMe Account was created Monday morning by Travis Stunkard of Commerce, Powers’ brother.
“I would like to personally thank you all for the love and support that you have shown me and my family in our time of grief,” he said. “In lieu of flowers, we humbly request that contributions be made to our GoFundMe account to assist the family with funeral arrangements.”
The GoFundMe account is posted at https://tinyurl.com/yayycwog.
