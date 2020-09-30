A Royse City man, previously charged with the possession of child pornography, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a second indictment.
Billy Lewis Malone Jr., 54, was taken into custody in December 2018 after an investigation by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Royse City and Greenville police departments.
The Hunt County grand jury issued an indictment against Malone for possession of child pornography in January 2019.
During a hearing Monday in the 196th District Court, Malone entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 14 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, a Royse City Police Officer conducting a routine traffic stop was provided computer items that allegedly contained images of child pornography in September 2019. During the next two months, investigators with the three departments worked to gather evidence that resulted in the recovery of multiple search warrants on computers and a residence in the 9000 block of County Road 2584.
An arrest warrant for possession of child pornography was served on Malone at the residence.
Malone was charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography 16 years ago, was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge and was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
Malone was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2004 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Malone eventually entered a plea of guilty to one count of displaying harmful material to a minor and was placed on five years of deferred adjudication probation.
