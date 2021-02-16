ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Independent School District is growing as rapidly as the city and region in which it resides.
The Royse City ISD school board voted unanimously during its Feb. 8 hearing to approve a $230 million bond referendum on the May 1 election ballot to address current and future student growth in the district.
According to an announcement from the district, the projects included under the bonds would be included under two separate propositions for voters to consider.
Proposition A would include a replacement for Cherry Elementary in the Veranda Estates; renovations for an Early Childhood Center which would be at the existing Cherry Elementary; the creation of a seventh and eighth elementary school campuses; an expansion of Royse City High School focusing on career and technical education; expansions of Herndon, Miss May Vernon elementariness and Ouida Baley Middle School; upgrades of Davis and Fort elementaries; land purchases for future school sites; an agriculture project center, a Royse City ISD Event Center; technology, infrastructure and security upgrades; and expanded bus parking.
Proposition B calls for an expansion of the Royse City ISD stadium and parking and also an expansion of the baseball and softball stadium and entrance. The district believes the $230 million total would be able to be funded through property value growth within the Royse City ISD and with no increase in the property tax rate.
Members of the Bond Steering Committee met multiple times in the fall and were provided with information from demographers, financial experts, construction professionals and district officials in order to identify and prioritize the items needed for the bond program and were were aided by the district's Master Facility Plan that outlines ways to address growth for the next 15 years.
“We are proud of the work of this committee,” said Superintendent Kevin Worthy. “Having representation from all parts of Royse City ISD as well as guidance from demographers helped form this plan to address the growth that is here and continues to come. The success and completion of Bond 2018 brings us to this new opportunity to prepare for the future and I look forward to sharing this information in detail with our communities.”
During the past three years, Royse City ISD was the 49th fastest growing school district in Texas' more than 1,200 ISDs. Student enrollment is projected to grow by 6 percent or greater each year for the next 10 years. The latest forecast from Templeton Demographics shows that the district will surpass 11,000 students by 2030. The components in the Bond 2021 package are designed to meet growth projects for the next 6-8 years.
Additional information is available on the bond proposal is available at a website, https://www.rcisd.org/bond2021 and at an information video,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpHsl47JBrY&t=328s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.