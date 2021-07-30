The Greenville Rotary Club took time Wednesday to pay a special tribute to a local man, Worthy Citizen and one of the city’s most dedicated patrons of music.
The club presented $1,000 donations to both the Dallas Symphony at Greenville and the Greenville Entertainment Series in memory of the late Bill Rolston, who passed away in March. Rolston served as the president of both the Greenville Entertainment Series and the Dallas Symphony Greenville for 16 years before stepping down in November 2020, but remained involved with both as a consultant until his passing.
Rolston was named as the Worthy Citizen of Greenville in January 2011 due to his long list of civic and community involvement and his dedication to the Greenville Rotary.
During a 2020 interview, Rolston said while living in Dallas he and his wife Gail were patrons of the Dallas Symphony, which prompted him to take over as president of the symphony board, assuming the post from former president Harris Morgan.
“One of the most important things that we have accomplished over the years has to be the concerts for students,” Rolston said. “Of course, we couldn’t have done that without the Dr. S.L. Young Foundation. Dr. Young was dedicated to getting classical music to the children.”
The Dallas Symphony at Greenville is scheduled to present its annual kids concerts for students at many area schools on the morning of October 4 at Greenville Municipal Auditorium, with the Masterpiece Classical program at the GMA that evening. The symphony’s Pops concert is scheduled for June 4, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.