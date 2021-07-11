A local service organization is working to help prevent human trafficking in Hunt County and across North Texas.
The Greenville Rotary Club has scheduled an informational meeting on how to make a difference in the community. The event is open to the public and those attending do not need to be a Rotarian. The session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville.
The club’s Katy Ridge will the speaker for the event, which developed following a weekly meeting of the Greenville Rotary.
Rebecca Jowers, the creator and executive director of the Poiema Foundation, a Rockwall-based nonprofit organization and ministry dedicated to the awareness of and fight against sex trafficking and the assistance to the victims, spoke to the group about the problem. Jowers noted how sex trafficking is a rapidly growing issue, and is spreading far beyond the limits of major cities.
“We’ve had kids in the suburbs being trafficked,” Jowers said, adding it is expected to continue to rise given the prevalence of the Internet and cell phones, which makes it not only easier for children to see pornography, but for them to be reached by the perpetrators.
Jowers explained the average age of children who are trafficked is about 12 to 13 years old.
“Again that is an average,” she said, noting that means some victims are much younger.
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world, behind drug dealing, and the fastest growing. Approximately 100,000 children are estimated to be involved in the sex trade in the United States each year.
• Additional information about the Poiema Foundation is available at the organization’s web site at www.poiemafoundation.org
* The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 or tet “Be Free 23 3733
* The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 / www.missingkids.com
