One of Greenville’s most popular and tastiest events is set to return next month.
The annual Greenville Noon Rotary Club Chili Fest is scheduled on National Chili Day, Thursday, Feb. 23.
The Chili Fest will be at the Landmark, 2920 Lee St., downtown and will include a silent auction featuring hundreds of items donated by local merchants and individuals.
Rotary members Tommie and Jerry Ransom have also donated a special raffle prize this year: chances to win a week of lodging for two at the Ptarmigan House Condominiums in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The accommodations would be available between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2023, and must be coordinated through Tommie Ransom. Airfare is not included.
Tickets for the raffle, valued at $1,000, will be available for $10 each or six for $50.
Proceeds from the Chili Fest go toward funding local service projects undertaken by the Greenville Noon Rotary.
Chili Fest tickets and/or the raffle are available from any Rotary Club member or at the door on the day of the event.
