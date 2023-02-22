The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be mostly sunny today with a high near 67, then turning cooler the evening with the arrival of a cold front.
Sounds like a great day for chili, and maybe a little bargain hunting.
The annual Greenville Noon Rotary Club Chili Fest is scheduled today, which is coincidentally National Chili Day.
The Chili Fest will be held at the Landmark, 2920 Lee St., downtown and will again also feature a silent auction featuring hundreds of items donated by local merchants and individuals.
One of the big items up for bid is an Africa Plains big game hunt. The eight days, seven night trip includes six hunting days for four hunters and is an estimated $12,600 value.
Rotary members Tommie and Jerry Ransom have also donated a special raffle prize this year: chances to win a week of lodging for two at the Ptarmigan House Condominiums in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The accommodations would be available between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2023 and must be coordinated through Tommie Ransom. Airfare is not included.
Tickets for the Steamboat Springs vacation raffle, valued at $1,000, will be available for $10 each or six for $50.
Proceeds from the Chili Fest go toward funding local service projects undertaken by the Greenville Noon Rotary.
Chili Fest tickets are $10 each and include chili, a drink and dessert.
Chili Fest tickets and/or the raffle are available from any Rotary Club member or at the door.
