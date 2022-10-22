Greenville Rotary Club representative Theresa Sadler was the guest speaker at the Greenille Lions Club's Thursday meeting in the Texan Theater. Sadler informed the Lions Club members of the efforts of the Rotary Club working with the Texas Attorney General to control human trafficking in Greenville. She said we have a problem with labor and sex trafficking. She encouraged all citizens to “see something, say something."
In the picture l- r Greenville Lions Club President Mike Kubacak, Theresa Sadler, Audrey Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.