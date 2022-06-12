Ramon Rodriguez, who served for six years as Greenville ISD's chief of police, will officially begin his new position as director of security for Caddo Mills ISD in three short weeks on July 1.
Once there, Rodriguez is to work toward establishing a police department at his new district.
The Caddo Mills ISD School Board voted in favor of creating a police department for the district early this past spring semester, said Caddo Mills ISD Supt. Luke Allison.
“We have been going through the process of implementation with the state,” Allison said. “Chief Rodriguez has a strong track record of developing relationships in the community and the school.”
“His wealth of knowledge and his experience in establishing a police department made him stand out,” Allison added, in reference to Rodriguez's central role in establishing Greenville ISD's police department in 2016.
As Rodriguez prepares for his move, Greenville ISD will be accepting applications from within the district for their new police chief until Monday, Aug. 8.
Greenville ISD is also looking to hire a new police officer, for which applications will be accepted until July 31.
Both applications can be accessed through www.teacherjobnet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.