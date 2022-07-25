Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron was on the scene of this morning’s shooting incident at Dallas Love Field.
Geron tweeted that he and his family were at the airport when the shooting occurred.
“Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job,” he said.
A short time later, Geron tweeted his admiration for how the Dallas Police Department, the TSA and Southwest Airlines handled the situation.
“Currently we’re all sequestered outside but thankfully in the shade,” Geron said.”@SouthwestAir got us water and it’s now waiting and keeping kids calm. Thankful to have been reunited with them so quickly. My family and I are thankful for @DallasPD officers, TSA agents and @SouthwestAir, @DallasLoveField employees today. They all responded so well.”
The Associated Press reported a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her.
The woman was dropped off at the airport, walked inside and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said. An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,“ wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Garcia didn’t release the woman’s name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.
Geron is scheduled to retire as chief of the Rockwall Police Department effective July 31.
