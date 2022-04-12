Greenville High School once again displayed its prowess in robotics Saturday, and the Robowranglers moved one step closer toward attempting their fourth FIRST Robotics World Championship.
The Robowranglers won the Texas District Championship in Houston on Saturday.
Along with their alliance partners -- Pearce High School in Richardson and Vandegrift High School in Austin -- the Robowranglers and their robot “Quickdraw” rose to the top in a competition that included 40 of the state’s strongest teams.
In two weeks, the team will head back to Houston for the world championship competition.
Each year, FIRST Robotics events feature a different game, which contains unique scenarios that require teams to design, build and operate a robot.
This year’s game was called “Rapid React.” Presented by Boeing Co., Rapid React has teams receiving and sending “cargo” (represented by red or blue tennis balls) into hubs, and then into “hangars” situated for transport on either end of the arena.
This will be the Robowranglers’ first regular season since 2019. The previous two were disrupted by COVID-19. Despite being unable to compete for a fourth world championship during that time, the Robowranglers eventually competed for and won the Texas Cup in June 2021, for which they used an updated version of their 2020 competition robot “Revolver.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.