COMMERCE —Four semesters of extra hard work amid COVID-19 precautions paid off for Commerce High School’s Roaring Tiger Band last weekend, when they placed fifth in the Area B Marching Contest and qualified to compete in the State Marching Competition for the first time in more than 30 years.
One of the things that made the 3A band’s advancement this season all the more celebration-worthy was the fact that this was the first year that middle school students marched with the high school band.
“Our students have been diligent in their practices and out in many hours of work,” Commerce High School Band Director Kara Wallace said. “This year, we marched middle school band students. This was a first for the band directors.”
At the district and area marching competitions in October, the band continued to refine this year’s show, titled “The Journey,” which contains challenging selections from serious symphonic works including Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem Mass and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2.
“Everyday we get better. Everyday we improve. Everyday we reach for our goals and see how we can extend ourselves. Everyday we decide to get better,” Wallace said of the young band’s efforts with the challenging material.
The Roaring Tiger Band’s performance for the 3A division state title will be this Wednesday, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. For those who would like to help the band with expenses for the state competition, online donations can be made to the band’s boosters at bit.ly/DonateState.
