Road work at three major intersections at Greenville is expected to commence Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The work is planned for state Hwy. 66 at the intersection of FM 1570; state Hwy. 34 at the intersection of FM 1903; and state Hwy. 34 at the intersection of FM 1570.
The contractor, Peachtree Construction, was granted 115 working days, weather permitting, to complete the projects, which carry a cost of more than $1.6 million.
The target completion date is December.
The contractor will widen the roadway and install a hot mix asphalt overlay on the pavement surface. At one location, flashing beacon signals will also be installed.
Travelers in all three areas may encounter short-term lane closures and minor delays while the work is underway.
