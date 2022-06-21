A group of motorcyclists volunteered in Hunt County on Saturday morning to pay tribute to a member of the U.S. Marine Corps who recently passed away.
The Patriot Guard Riders assembled an honor escort for Eric Wayne McGarity.
McGarity, 35, of Wolfe City, passed away on May 30.
The ride began on the parking lot of Crockett Elementary School in Greenville and proceeded to Wolfe City High School, where a memorial service under the direction of Lynch Funeral Service was held.
Lead rider and organizer Trish Minton-Wedel said the effort was not only for McGarity, who was also an avid rider, but for his family.
“We’re doing this so that when we pull up, Eric’s boys will see this,” she said.
Minton-Wedel also adorned her ride with McGarity’s jacket, which was donated by the family.
A Hunt County sheriff’s deputy and an off-duty officer with the Greenville Police Department provided traffic control services for the riders.
The family requested donations be made to the Carry the Load organization. Contributions in McGarity’s honor can be made at carrytheload.org by clicking on “Donate” in the top right corner of the screen.
