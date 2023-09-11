In the world of motorcycle enthusiasts, there’s more to why they do it than for just the thrill of the open road and the roar of the engine. It’s a community bound by a shared passion of riding but it’s also a community that knows the power of giving back.
This Saturday, rev up your engines and join the Backroad Biker Babes for the annual Bad Bart Memorial bike ride and poker run – a thrilling event that not only celebrates the spirit of biking but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children in need.
The Bad Bart Memorial bike ride and poker run is a unique opportunity for motorcyclists to come together, forge new friendships and contribute to a remarkable cause. The event’s primary beneficiary is Arms of Hope at Boles Home – an institution with a deep-rooted history of serving children and single-mother families in Quinlan since 1923.
Boles Home, once founded as a refuge for orphans, has evolved over the years to encompass a broader mission, extending its reach to at-risk children and single-parent households. This organization has been a beacon of hope and support for countless individuals thanks to the generosity and dedication of groups such as the Backroad Biker Babes.
This dynamic group of women has been instrumental in organizing the Bad Bart Memorial ride the past 13 years. The event’s inception was a heartfelt tribute by co-founder Amanda Elliott to her father – affectionately known as Bad Bart – who was a devoted biker. Her determination to honor her father’s memory through this event has created an enduring legacy of compassion and camaraderie.
But the women didn’t stop at the memorial ride. Over the years, they have expanded their charitable endeavors to include poker runs, diaper runs and food drives – all aimed at supporting Boles Home.
In addition to their fundraising events, the Backroad Biker Babes also collect essential donations such as clothing and food, which are distributed free of charge to mothers in need through Boles Home’s commissary.
Their commitment to helping families in Hunt County is nothing short of inspiring.
Elliott and co-founder Tiffany Grippin have a vision to expand their sisterhood and continue making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in need. Their dedication is a testament to the power of community and the difference a group of passionate individuals can make.
So mark your day planner for Saturday and a day of exhilarating rides, poker fun and most importantly, the chance to be part of a meaningful cause. Whether you’re an experienced rider or a newcomer, your presence will make a difference.
Let’s ride together, share the wind in our faces and contribute to a brighter future for the children and families served by Boles Home.
— Herald-Banner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.