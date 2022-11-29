A local church will again present a Greenville Christmas tradition — a tradition that has failed to take place only twice in more than 50 years.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville, 6801 Wesley St., intends to conduct its live Nativity on the outside of the church’s north plaza between 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18.
Church leaders said there also will be a petting zoo with live animals, and refreshments will be served.
The Nativity program returned to the church grounds in 2021 after it was was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nativity was presented in 2018 and 2019 on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse due to ongoing renovations to the church building.
The live Nativity program began in 1965, which was also the year the church itself was organized. At that time, the church met in the former Travis Elementary School building at Wesley and Oneal streets.
Aside from 2020, the Nativity has been presented each year since, with the exception of 1973, when a national energy crisis resulted in a federally mandated reduction of electricity.
There is no charge for viewing the Nativity. Three dozen people usually participate, with four shifts of nine people rotating every 30 minutes. Several groups sign up to participate each year, including from the church’s Hispanic affiliate, Mission Bautista Ridgecrest.
