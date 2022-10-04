Avid riders recently traveled far and wide to the Longhorn Arena and Event Center in Greenville for a three-day horsemanship and cow work clinic to learn from well-known riding and roping “teacher, trainer, cowboy and philosopher” Joe Wolter.
Hailing from Aspermont, Texas, Wolter spent Saturday through Monday in Greenville, lending his patiently and humbly delivered expertise to those wanting to deepen their understanding of how to work well with a horse.
"The horse is trying all the time and if we don’t recognize it and acknowledge his effort we’ll cut off his desire," Wolter said on his website in regard to the importance of the relationship between horse and rider.
The clinics in Greenville were divided into morning and afternoon sessions, having Horsemanship 1 in the morning and Horsemanship 2/Cow Work in the afternoon.
Horsemanship 1 was geared toward less experienced riders and/or horses, where either party could benefit from more foundation work. Meanwhile, Horsemanship 2/Cow Work was more focused on refining each horse and rider’s skills as applied to working with cattle, using low-stress livestock handling techniques.
Despite his accomplishments as a rider and as an instructor, Wolter remains humble and describes himself as “just a regular cowboy who had some help along the way,” in reference to the mentorship he’s received over the years from other horsemen.
