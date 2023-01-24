Rich Reneau, the long-time voice of Greenville Lions sports and a public address announcer for Texas A&M-Commerce, died Sunday night.
Reneau’s voice was very familiar to local sports fans as well as radio listeners. He was the voice of two Lion teams for many years, first the Greenville Lions as the play-by-play announcer on KGVL-AM and KIKT’s football broadcasts, often alongside commentator Bob Mudie.
He was later the public address announcer at Texas A&M University-Commerce home football games and basketball contests. He was there during the transition when East Texas State University changed its name to A&M-Commerce and would call out “old ET” at various times during the games.
Reneau also broadcasted news and sports at KGVL-AM, KIKT-FM and KETR-FM in Commerce.
He also was an announcer and broadcaster at other radio stations throughout the Northeast Texas area, including KSST in Sulphur Springs, KWRD in Henderson, KAND in Corsicana and at other stations.
He was also sports director for a TV station in Cumby and once served as the advertising director for the Herald-Banner.
He was also a Vietnam veteran.
“He was a man of many talents, but his greatest traits by far were caring for everyone around him and the ability to light up any room he walked into,” his son, Spencer Reneau, posted on Facebook. “His jokes, his laughs, his smiles. He was truly one of one. I already miss him dearly.”
Matt Keifer, former sports information director at East Texas State, wrote on Facebook that he had been blessed to work with “so many great people” at the Commerce university.
“Atop that list, Rich Reneau,” wrote Keifer. “I learned this morning Rich has gone home to his Savior, Jesus Christ. Rich, thank you for everything you did for me (for everyone) and for being a great FB friend for all these years. You will always bring a smile to me and great memories.”
