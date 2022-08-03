The offer of a reward remains in place for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Royse City woman more than a decade ago.
On Aug. 3, 2010, Heather Leann Pope was found deceased, her body buried in a shallow grave in the 10100 block of Cedar Hill Road in Quinlan.
Her family and friends had been searching all of southern Hunt County when Heather’s father, Randall Pope, and a family friend stopped at a local convenience store. They learned that several individuals had been hanging around behind the store. Heather`s father and the family friend then went behind the store and discovered Heather’s body.
Autopsy results showed that Heather’s death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head.
In April 2019, the Pope family met with Hunt County Crime Stoppers and offered a donation of $8,500 in order to increase the total reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death.
Anyone with information can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903 457-2929 or by the P3 app available on Apple and Android phones. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
