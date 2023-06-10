The Greenville Police Academy Alumni Association met recently and honored Officer Reuben Vargas as its Officer of the Quarter.
Vargas has been with the Greenville Police Department for five years, and is one of the department’s field training officers as well as a stop sticks instructor. In this capacity, Vargas has either trained or assisted in training multiple officers.
Currently, he is training a veteran officer with several more years of experience than him.
This senior officer has commented to others how impressed he is with Officer Vargas’ knowledge and teaching ability.
Vargas is dependable, always eager to help, and is a prime example for other officers to emulate.
