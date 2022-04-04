After decades of being the lady trumpeter in a number of bands, Kelley Fletcher formed her own group. But then the pandemic slowed everything down.
Now the Kelley Fletcher Band is back, and Fletcher has resumed her life as a working musician — playing gigs with her septet, subbing in with other bands, performing at church services and sounding Taps for various memorial events in East Texas.
Fletcher rejoices at being able to return to what she loves to do —play her trumpet.
“This is such a wonderful time,” the Sulphur Springs resident said during a recent interview. “We can come out of isolation and feel like the things we loved doing before are not likely going to kill us! Today was my first day to play at First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs in quite a while. Over 30 years of playing there, and all of us young’uns are now old’uns!”
Following 28 years as a band instructor in several Texas schools, Fletcher, who has bachelors and masters degrees in Music Education as well as a masters degree in Trumpet Performance, retired from teaching in the Greenville ISD. Then she expanded her career as a freelance musician and eventually started her own band.
Origins: The Jack Melick Band
It did not take long for Fletcher to make her debut as a professional magician.
“When I was a senior at East Texas State University, Kip Martin who had the Big Band program on KETR in Commerce, got me a gig subbing with the Jack Melick Band in Dallas,” she said. “Jack offered me a full time position in his band. With the exception of a brief hiatus, I played in Jack’s big band, and later his quintet, from 1985-2017. Tens of thousands of miles of road trips and tours took up nearly every weekend. I was one of his featured trumpet players for many years.”
Bands Past and Present
Fletcher has played with quite a few bands during the past three decades. She was part of the Greenville-based band, “Doc and the Gang,” which Dr. Mike Adkisson formed during the 1980s. “Doc and the Gang” member Bob Cartwright donated an immense number of charts from his octet library to Fletcher. Those charts were indispensable when she formed her own band.
She also played her trumpet in the Dallas area in Doc Gibbs’ Band and in Buzz Murphy’s Band. In addition, Fletcher was a longtime musician in Paul Salos’ Band. A well-known Frank Sinatra imitator, Salos was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
Fletcher’s gigs remain diverse. As a member of the “Dixie Scots,” she played at the Highland Park High School “Blue Out.” Before the pandemic, while playing in LaLa Johnson’s all-female Tina Turner tribute band, Fletcher met trombonist Sarah Hatler, who is now a member of the Kelley Fletcher Band. Also, Fletcher is a guest player in the Commerce-based Bois D’Arc Dixieland Band.
Patriotic Sounds
Because of her celebrated skill as a trumpeter, Fletcher frequently sounds “Taps” for veterans’ events. During November, she sounded “Taps” for four evenings in Sulphur Springs at “The Wall That Heals,” a replica of the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“My band ends all our dances with ‘God Bless America,” Fletcher said. “Jack Melick was the bandleader who began this tradition.”
Fletcher’s Event-full Schedule
Fletcher’s joy and enthusiasm about performing music remain intact after nearly two years of missing the chance to show her chops.
During two weeks of February and March, her schedule was bursting. The following are excerpts from Fletcher’s Facebook page:
“Those two weeks were exciting and so much fun, musically and personally. On Feb. 19, my septet played Ballroom Dance Dallas’ ‘Sweetheart Ball.’ The band was ‘Delovely’ and we had 200 dancers in attendance. The septet’s ‘Red, White and Blue’ Ballroom Dance Dallas’ gig is set for July 16 at Sokol Hall.
“Steve Bayless, an amazing bassist/arranger/composer (and fine Christian man) had called and asked if I would play in his 20-piece string orchestra for the MD Anderson luncheon/ fundraiser titled ‘A Conversation with a Living Legend’ on Friday, Feb. 25. Jerry Jones was interviewed by Al Michaels at the luncheon, which was held at the Anatole Hotel in Dallas.
“After the event at the Anatole, I immediately drove to the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. My quintet was playing a Mardi Gras dance for the Crystal Ballroom Dance Club. This is the club where the late Marilisa Frigo Stanford insisted that I put together a band to play for their dance in 2017. My ‘one-gig band’ was playing its fifth dance for her club!
“On Tuesday, March 1, I went to a luncheon in Plano and had a good time mingling with the top musicians in Dallas. It was a wonderful lunch with wonderful people. It was the first time I had been inside with people who were not holding instruments (in forever, it seems).
“Wednesday night, the Northeast Texas Symphony had a rehearsal for our Friday ‘kiddie concert’ in Sulphur Springs. Several high school band students played alongside the musicians and they were fabulous! The trumpets were the best, of course!
“Friday morning was our rehearsal, lunch and concert for the elementary young’uns of Sulphur Springs ISD. Douglas Bakenhus was the conductor and he was excellent. The students were thoroughly entertained and educated. I wish all SSISD music students (including grades 6-12) could have fit into our beautiful auditorium. Special thanks to the Sulphur Springs Symphony League for hosting this annual event.”
