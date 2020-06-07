It marked the beginning of the end of an era for Commerce’s Boy Scout Troop 27 when its Scoutmaster of the last 25 years, Bob Stachowiak, announced his retirement recently.
With Stachowiack only being the troop’s third Scoutmaster in its 75-80 year history, long-serving leaders are something of a tradition with the troop, but he feels that now is the right time for him to pass the mantel on to someone else.
“I decided to retire for a number of factors,” Stachowiak told the Herald-Banner. “I’m 65 years old, and since, as a Scoutmaster, I work with kids ages 11-18, I think they need to get that now, from someone closer to their generation.
“Also, 25 is a good number and I felt like it’s time for me to start spending more time with my wife and grandkids,” Stachowiak said.
In terms of the kinds of lessons he tries to stress with Scouts, Stachowiak often stresses the importance of choices and their consequences.
“The primary thing I try to get them to do is thoughtfully weigh their decisions and think of the consequences,” he said.
“For example, one time, we assigned a boy to bring spaghetti for our dinner, and he simply went to the store, bought a box that said ‘spaghetti’ on it and brought that,” Stachowiak continued. “So, all we had that night was plain spaghetti noodles without sauce. So, that day, we learned that sometimes, due to our decisions, we have to do without.”
In his quarter of a century as a Scoutmaster, Stachowiak has guided several Eagle Scout candidates through their service projects, including one that had to be done remotely with the help of videoconferencing technology.
“Our kids who are working on becoming Eagle Scouts often do things for their churches,” he said. “We’ve had them re-stripe parking lots, power wash storage containers, replace ceiling tiles, and build benches on walking trails.
“One time, though, we had a Scout who moved to Japan, but he wanted to continue with his Eagle Scout project,” Stachowiak continued. “He found a bus stop there, where the benches needed to be repaired, so he did his project with us over Zoom.”
In addition to being active with the Boy Scouts of America, Stachowiak, who is a mechanical engineer by trade, often volunteers with the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce on various building and repair projects.
“His wife, Dixie (Turman) drew up plans for a boat or ship for our playground, and Bob and some other engineers came out and built it,” said the museum’s director, Sharline Freeman. “Now, this was at our old location (at the former Watson Cafeteria on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus), and the ship was built solid and built not to move. But, when we got our new, bigger location (at 100 Maple St. in Commerce, off of Highway 11), he and his engineer friends were able to get it moved.
“He also assembled an exhibit for us that has a bunch of see-through tubes that connect together and you can pneumatically shoot items through it,” Freeman added. “We thought it would take about three days to build, but he finished it in one.”
While Stachowiak is retiring as Scoutmaster, he still plans to assist the troop in many of its outdoor projects, including campouts, rock climbing and kayaking. But, most of all, he’s thankful for his community’s support.
“The community has been very supportive of our flag program, where they pay us to put flags up at their houses and take them back down,” he said. “It’s allowed us to travel and do our projects without doing a lot of fundraising through sales.”
