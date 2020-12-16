There will be a new sheriff in town starting Jan. 1, but first, the current sheriff is receiving a proper send off.
A retirement party is scheduled for Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks between 2-4 p.m.Thursday at the sheriff’s office, 2801 Stuart St. in Greenville. Organizers have planned a come and go event, but social distancing and face masks will be required.
Terry Jones won the Republican Party nomination for sheriff in March and was unopposed in seeking the office in November. Jones is scheduled to be sworn-in as the next sheriff on Jan. 1.
Meeks announced in late 2019 that he would not be seeking re-election. Meeks has been involved in law enforcement in the county for more than 30 years, previously serving as Constable Precinct 1 for 24 years before serving as sheriff for the past 13 years.
Meeks began his law enforcement career as a deputy in Wood County in August 1975. He worked as a patrol officer for the Greenville Police Department where he was awarded “Officer of the Year” in 1976.
He worked as a reserve for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and in 1984 he was elected as constable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.