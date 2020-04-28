On Friday, residents at Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation were able to enjoy some brief relief after more than a month of shelter-in-place orders, when they were allowed to sit outside the facility and watch as their family members drove by in a parade.
“We had about 110 cars in the parade,” said Sherry Gonzales of Legend Healthcare. “It went great, and everyone was crying, laughing or both.”
One of the people who participated in the parade was Tori Hunter, whose 100-year-old mother, Mary Gossett, is a resident at Legend.
“We went around two times,” Hunter said. “She loves it there. She said everyone is so kind and helpful.
Even though the residents and their families enjoyed the parade, the social distancing required to help prevent seniors from coming into contact with coronavirus has still made an already difficult situation even harder, since the residents already, in many ways, felt isolated from the outside world.
For this reason, the staff at Legend and many nursing homes across the world are working around the clock in an effort to keep residents’ spirits up with activities like Friday’s parade, even as measures to help prevent COVID-19 from entering their facilities grow stricter and stricter.
“This was the first time they were able to be outside the building,” Gonzales said. “We’ve been having them video conference with there families or be visited by their families at their windows so they can spend time together safely.”
Hunter is one of those family members who makes it a point to visit their loved one through the window at Legend.
“I go to the nursing home every day at about 3, pull up a chair at the window and visit with her,” Hunter said. “She’s been there since early March after getting out of the hospital. We were thinking it would be for just a few weeks, but then the virus hit, and she’s had to stay ever since.
“But, she says she’s made friends, and they’ve taught her how to play card games,” Hunter added with a laugh. “She’s beginning to think it’s not that bad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.