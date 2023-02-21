Trouble with a pipe that carries wastewater from Pedro Ibanez’s house to the city’s sewage line started immediately after a city worker had parked a piece of heavy machinery over the top of the clean out line, Ibanez said.
The machine was a several-ton excavator, and according to Ibanez, the city employee apologized for his mistake and went to Home Depot to get a new cap for the pipe.
“The foreman basically told me the truth,” said Ibanez. He told him “I wasn’t thinking.”
After the incident, which occurred on Ibanez’s property at the corner Stuart Street and Anderson Street, the wastewater pipe began to malfunction, and sewage water began bubbling up from the area around the pipe where the excavator had been parked, Ibanez said. It began to pool in his front yard. After a year, it continues to pool in his front yard.
“My whole yard is full of wastewater,” he said.
Ibanez said he contacted the city multiple times after the initial incident took place and each time he got the brush off. He eventually was told to submit a claim with the city’s insurance carrier, the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool. He recently received a letter from the carrier, telling him the city is “legally immune” from liability for the damage, and his claim was denied.
The damage done to Ibanez’s sewer pipe happened at the time the city was making repairs to underground water lines at Anderson and Stuart streets, according to Ibanez. To make repairs to the buried lines, crews had to break up and remove the street pavement. That pavement still has not been replaced and the intersection is effectively closed to traffic.
At some point, Ibanez contacted a plumber, who told him that beneath the ground the pipe is cracked and damaged. The plumber said he could fix it for several hundred dollars if Ibanez first digs out the entire area around the damaged pipe.
Ibanez, however, said he believes the city is responsible for fixing his plumbing, although “the city doesn’t want to be responsible.”
When informed about the situation, City Manager Summer Spurlock said in an email: “The city is still investigating this matter and has not yet made a determination regarding repairs on this location.”
Ibanez said he only wants what is right.
“You guys damaged it; you guys fix it. That’s all I want.”
