With Blackjack Disposal still planning to take over residential trash collection duties this October, some Greenville residents are still frustrated with their trash not being picked up by outgoing city sanitation contractor Waste Connections.
“I paid for three months in advance and my trash only got picked up the first two weeks,” Greenville resident Glenda West told the Herald-Banner. “It’s been tough, having trash piling up when I paid ahead of time and I live on a fixed income.”
According to a report by Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock on Tuesday, Aug. 22, West is not alone in her frustration – as Waste Connections logged about 385 “first complaints” in July, which is a steep increase compared to the 260 or so complaints the company reported in June and the approximate 225 it received in May.
The Greenville City Council chose to switch the city’s contracted disposal service from Waste Connections to Blackjack back in February. This was largely in response to several earlier complaints heard by the council over the last few years from residents who were already dissatisfied with trash pickup. The council then approved a contract with Blackjack in March.
Spurlock has attributed much of the recent disruption in people’s trash service to “Waste Connections wanting to turn over services sooner,” but Blackjack still has not received all the equipment they’ll need to serve the city. Blackjack, however, has already taken over some of Greenville’s commercial trash collection duties as the company has acquired enough front-loader garbage trucks for dumpster trash.
“Blackjack has been mobilizing out of the Hunt County Fairgrounds, doing some commercial work,” Spurlock said. “They won’t be able to mobilize into residential service until Oct. 1.
“We’re in constant contact with them and they’re in constant contact with Waste Connections as well,” Spurlock added. “Blackjack is on it. They’re getting trucks in. If they could’ve gotten the equipment in faster, I’m sure they would (have taken over trash collection services sooner).”
With the city’s transition to using Blackjack Disposal will come some changes to the trash pickup schedule as well as small rate increases, which city officials expect to go into effect in November.
“People can expect to get an informational insert [with their GEUS bill] within the next couple of months about the changes,” Spurlock said.
