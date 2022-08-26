The Republican candidate in the race for U.S. House District 3, which includes Hunt County, will be making a campaign stop in Greenville next week.
Due to redistricting, Hunt County moved this year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Keith Self of McKinney is the GOP challenger seeking the post and is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Oaks Country Club, 217 W. Jack Finney Blvd. in Greenville.
Self will be facing Democratic candidate Sandeep Srivastava of Plano for the congressional seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for the election, with early voting scheduled Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or go online to the county’s elections page. People can also visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
