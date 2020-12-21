The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early last week in the southern end of the county.
Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a statement Friday morning indicating that his office received a call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance at a residence in the 3900 block of Private Road 2280 south of Quinlan. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject at the residence who had received injuries from the discharge of a firearm.
Personnel from American Medical Response arrived at the scene to find the victim of the gunshot wound was deceased. Justice of the Peace David McNabb performed an inquest and the male subject was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
“Our Criminal Investigation Division along with the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation into this death,” Meeks said. “The investigation is pending until the results of the autopsy are returned to us.”
