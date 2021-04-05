Texans spent more on cars and liquor in the month of March than at any time in the last year — at least according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
While the state saw downward trends in revenue collection in most of its key categories, the two outliers were vehicles and booze. In March, Texas saw a 20.5% increase in tax collection from motor vehicle sales and rentals — the first positive year-over-year gain since September of 2020.
When it comes to alcoholic beverages, March was the first month in the positive for the state in a long time. There had been double-digit losses month-over-month in taxes collected from alcoholic beverage sales until March when the state generated more than $97 million in revenue from the category.
Much of the remittances were collected toward the end of February and reported in March, according to Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar. Of course, the state was hit hard by the winter storms in February — knocking out power to nearly 70% of Texans.
The majority of March sales tax revenue is based on sales made in February and remitted to the agency in March. This year, however, the Feb. 22 due date for state taxes and fees to be reported and paid was extended by one week, to March 1, due to the effects of the winter storm. After adjusting the March totals to account for March 1 activity, March sales tax revenue totaled $2.46 billion, down 8.6 percent from March 2020.
“Adjusted for the effects of delayed payments due to the late February winter weather disaster, March state sales tax collections continued to slump below levels of a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than retail trade and restaurants continued to decline, led by depressed receipts from oil- and gas-related businesses.
“Some of the trends established during the COVID-19 pandemic continued, as remittances from online retailers, building materials stores and sporting goods stores continued to show strong growth over the previous year. Clothing and accessories stores and furniture stores showed declines, likely due to store closures caused by widespread power outages.
“Tax receipts from restaurants were up over the previous year’s levels for the first time since onset of the pandemic, but the increase reflects the first month affected by the pandemic, as restaurant activity began to slow in the latter half of February 2020.”
