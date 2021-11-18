Ten years after the Pythian Guest House at 5020 Sayle St. closed its doors, the current owners of the building plan to begin renovations early in 2022, so that it can be re-opened as an assisted living facility.
The owners of the building—Femmy Walangitan, Grace Lumowa, Shirley Longkutoy and Rina Supit—have owned multiple properties in Colorado, including three assisted living homes and some rent houses. In December 2019, their request for a zoning change for the property from “single family” to “neighborhood service” was approved by the Greenville City Council and they were given a conditional use permit to re-open it as an assisted living facility.
Despite COVID-19 and the road reconstruction on Sayle Street delaying the renovations, they still plan to open the facility in phases. The first phase will consist of the existing building, which is planned to serve as the 15-bed first wing of the new assisted living community. After the re-opening, the owner's plan to build additional wings, with the intention of making it a 68-bed facility.
Helping the owners with the process has been David Stevenson, of Farmersville.
“The ladies have had their eyes on moving to Texas for a while,” Stevenson said. “They looked high and low in Texas, including Houston, Lubbock and Tyler, but they say God led them to Greenville.”
When Stevenson explained the plan to the city council in November 2019, he mentioned that when the facility opens, the plan is for the facility to accept both Medicare and Medicaid for residents and that rooms would be available on the first come, first served basis, for people who are either 55 or older or disabled.
Due to the road reconstruction on Sayle Street, there are no immediate plans to host an open house or Q&A session at the building, but Stevenson encourages anyone with questions about the prospective new assisted living facility to contact him at 469-867-8727.
In addition to answering questions about the building project, Stevenson, who is the owner of HIYH Medical Equipment Services & Repairs, has recently received several donations of child-sized wheel chairs, walkers and other children’s mobility equipment, and is looking for people in need of such equipment.
