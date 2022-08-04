Detours have been established on the state highway between Greenville and Commerce as a bridge replacement will mean the road will be closed until the end of the year.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced State Highway 224 at the South Sulphur River in Hunt County will close temporarily starting Friday for a bridge replacement project.
The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 126 working days to complete the project valued at more than $2.6 million, with a target completion date in January 2023.
The bridge is located five miles southwest of Commerce and 1.3 miles northeast of Neylandville.
The announcement indicated the contractor will demolish the existing bridge and build a new bridge in its place. Travelers will need to use an alternate route around the location while the work is underway. Detour signs on both sides of the bridge will direct traffic around the location.
